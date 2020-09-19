Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its target price raised by Barclays from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LAUR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Laureate Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Laureate Education from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.85. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.53 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 90.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 572,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 22,744.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 360,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 924,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

