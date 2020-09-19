Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its target price raised by Barclays from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LAUR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Laureate Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Laureate Education from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.19.
Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.85. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.66.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 90.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 572,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 22,744.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 360,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 924,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
