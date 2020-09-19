Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.50 price target on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of LPTX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.94. 973,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,413. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.71. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $835,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

