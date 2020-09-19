Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lennar from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE:LEN opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lennar has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,947,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $2,456,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 335,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,604,344.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,450. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 126.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $44,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.