LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

FINMY opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

