Lethean Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $176,435.20 and approximately $419.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00046089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00246251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00092783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.01463268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00218357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.