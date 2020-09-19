Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Short Interest Down 15.9% in August

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,500 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 856,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.82.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $107.27. The company had a trading volume of 565,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.