LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Short Interest Update

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 679,800 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 623,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 326,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,719. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 million, a P/E ratio of 86.53 and a beta of 1.05. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,654,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $685,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPTH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

