LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LPTH. ValuEngine cut LightPath Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 million, a P/E ratio of 86.53 and a beta of 1.05.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 2.48%. Research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

