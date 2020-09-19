LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

LPTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53 and a beta of 1.05.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

