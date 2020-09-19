Lightstreams (PHT) Price Up 61.4% This Week

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $6,753.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded 61.4% higher against the US dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043224 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $516.84 or 0.04660796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009041 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00055320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034805 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,928,016 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

