LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Tops $0.0112 on Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $334,417.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044510 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.36 or 0.04758832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009043 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034718 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,007,413,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,101,694 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

