Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Limoneira from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of LMNR opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $274.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $43,627.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,084.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

