Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will post $4.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.57 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $17.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $17.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.05 billion to $18.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of LNC stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $33.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,098,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,269. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 116.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 358,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 198,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 27.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 818,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after acquiring an additional 175,449 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 38.3% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

