Line (NYSE:LN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Line (NYSE:LN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

LN stock opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. Line has a 52 week low of $34.73 and a 52 week high of $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Line (NYSE:LN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $556.98 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Line will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Line during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Line during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Line by 27.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Line by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Line during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

