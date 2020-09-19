Line (NYSE:LN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Line (NYSE:LN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

LN stock opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Line has a 12 month low of $34.73 and a 12 month high of $53.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88.

Line (NYSE:LN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $556.98 million during the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Line will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Line by 421.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 47,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Line by 14.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Line by 234.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Line by 5.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Line by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

