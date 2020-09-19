Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 942,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 990,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.58.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million.
About Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.
