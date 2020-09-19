Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) Short Interest Update

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 683,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE LGF.B traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. 939,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,433. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Lions Gate Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $813.70 million for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other Lions Gate Entertainment news, Director Gordon Crawford purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $423,500.00.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.