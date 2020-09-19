Lisk (LSK) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00012472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Upbit, COSS and Coindeal. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $173.96 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00022986 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00023917 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010629 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 141,858,422 coins and its circulating supply is 125,826,366 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, Cryptopia, Coinroom, Poloniex, HitBTC, Huobi, Exrates, COSS, Binance, YoBit, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Bitbns, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex, Coinbe, BitBay and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

