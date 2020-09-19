Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, SouthXchange and HitBTC. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $119,619.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.84 or 0.01197477 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,927.82 or 0.98507689 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 691,502,575 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, SouthXchange, Braziliex, Mercatox, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

