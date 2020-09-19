LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $221.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report sales of $221.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.30 million. LivaNova posted sales of $268.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $925.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $920.70 million to $934.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $958.60 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LivaNova.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,296,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LivaNova by 69.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 120,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LIVN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.71. 845,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,156. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.87.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.