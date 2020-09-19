LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $221.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report sales of $221.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.30 million. LivaNova posted sales of $268.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $925.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $920.70 million to $934.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $958.60 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,296,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LivaNova by 69.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 120,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.71. 845,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,156. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.87.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

