Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.31% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $30,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 61,978 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,978,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,716,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,346,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.18. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

