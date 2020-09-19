LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LPSN. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. Analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 5,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $305,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,103. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in LivePerson by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,224,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after purchasing an additional 697,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,259,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $38,731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 66,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LivePerson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 882,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

