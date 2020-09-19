LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 739,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of RAMP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,216. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Warren Jenson sold 17,940 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $950,102.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,950.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $34,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,839 shares of company stock worth $5,380,787. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 23.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,754,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth approximately $14,722,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 128.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 667,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 375,395 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter worth approximately $8,275,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

