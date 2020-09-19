Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2,470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 33,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 17,328 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

LYG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 8,392,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,719,048. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

