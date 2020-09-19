Lobstex (LOBS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $588,838.85

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $588,838.85 and $651,771.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00469467 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00023736 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00013036 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005142 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009899 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001808 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00026288 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,247,328 coins and its circulating supply is 20,247,316 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

