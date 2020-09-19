Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Location Sciences Group stock opened at GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Location Sciences Group has a 12-month low of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.10 ($0.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.55.

Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a mobile location data and intelligence company. It operates through three segments: Digital Payments, Proximity Marketing, and Location Data and Insight. The Digital Payments segment offers migration of card payment systems to the EMV Standard known as ‘Chip and Pin' from old magnetic stripe systems.

