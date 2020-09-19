Loki Price Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Loki has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00004758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a total market cap of $26.43 million and $97,144.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,085.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.52 or 0.03468634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.42 or 0.02123604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00440951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00857258 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00047334 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00529260 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 50,120,161 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

