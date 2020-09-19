Loom Network (LOOM) Price Down 18.3% This Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Loom Network token can now be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $24.54 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044620 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 118.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043362 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.26 or 0.04523833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009133 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00055614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00034902 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,255,005 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.