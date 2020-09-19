Loopring (LRC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $69.28 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $298.95 million and $69.28 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00043299 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.13 or 0.04700706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009037 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034761 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,142,587,361 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.