Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.37 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $437.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, DragonEX, CoinMex and Gate.io. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00045605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00246182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00092216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.01465895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00217705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, IDAX, CoinMex, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

