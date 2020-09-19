Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Short Interest Update

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.84.

Shares of LOW traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,450,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,907. The firm has a market cap of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $171.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 242,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

