LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Update

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,400 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 707,100 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 248,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $193.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.15.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 72.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 89,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 53.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 64,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.