LTC Properties Inc (LTC) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on September 30th

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.
LTC Properties has increased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 89.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.7%.
Shares of LTC stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.77. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $53.04.
Several research firms have weighed in on LTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.
