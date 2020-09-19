LTC Properties Inc (LTC) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on September 30th

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 89.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.7%.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.77. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

