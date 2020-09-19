LUKSO 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.21 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00006877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LUKSO has traded 14% lower against the dollar. LUKSO has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044485 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00043256 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.43 or 0.04692905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034764 BTC.

LUKSO Profile

LUKSO (CRYPTO:LYXe) is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

