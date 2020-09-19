Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

LL opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 77.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 66.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.