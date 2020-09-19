Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
LL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.
LL opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 77.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 66.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.