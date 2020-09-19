Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.99 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 278,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $190.95 million, a PE ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.00. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.32.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.