M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. BofA Securities currently has $57.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MDC. Bank of America upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $886.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

In other news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 110,224 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $4,940,239.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,652.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 23,729 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,129,737.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,492.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 864,771 shares of company stock valued at $38,604,311. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.