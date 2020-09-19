MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $381,126.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,425.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $114,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,709 shares of company stock worth $773,651. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTSI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,837. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $44.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.