MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Short Interest Down 15.7% in August

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,708,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $3,915,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter.

MAG traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.71. 779,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,583. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

A number of research firms have commented on MAG. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

