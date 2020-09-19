Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.62. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth purchased 1,250,000 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,380,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,698,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,333,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 273,914 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,585,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 1,048.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 192,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 175,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

