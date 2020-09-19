Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report $8.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.01 billion. Magna International posted sales of $9.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $31.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.07 billion to $31.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $36.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.09 billion to $38.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MGA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of Magna International stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $46.10. 756,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Magna International by 687.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

