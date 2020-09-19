Magnum Price Tops $0.0002 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00047507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00247031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.01476831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00220033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

