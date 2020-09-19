MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Hits $0.0967 on Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0967 or 0.00000871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $43.75 million and $261,639.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00045605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00246182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00092216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.01465895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00217705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.