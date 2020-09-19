Maker One Day Volume Reaches $46.57 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $530.02 or 0.04777835 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Ethfinex and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Maker has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Maker has a market cap of $532.98 million and $46.57 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044451 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00043315 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009029 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034755 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002223 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, OKEx, Bibox, Radar Relay, Gate.io, OasisDEX, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, GOPAX, DDEX, HitBTC, CoinMex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.