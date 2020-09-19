Mallinckrodt’s (MNK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MNK. Piper Sandler downgraded Mallinckrodt from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Mallinckrodt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mallinckrodt from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.70.

NYSE MNK opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.55. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 89.94% and a positive return on equity of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $700.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 632,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 120,462 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 1,118.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 459,443 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 115,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 57,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

