Man Wah (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Man Wah (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TKAYY. HSBC downgraded shares of Man Wah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Man Wah in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Man Wah in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Man Wah in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Man Wah in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAYY opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Man Wah has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17.

