Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $610.57 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce sales of $610.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mantech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $602.30 million and the highest is $623.62 million. Mantech International reported sales of $579.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.69 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

MANT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 926,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 152,748 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 20.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,175,000 after acquiring an additional 61,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after acquiring an additional 79,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mantech International by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 19,177 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANT stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.29. The company had a trading volume of 504,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,465. Mantech International has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

