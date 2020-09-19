MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.82 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $8,118.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00044802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00245639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00092530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.26 or 0.01466289 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00217992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000719 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

