MAP Protocol Price Hits $0.0183 on Top Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $5.81 million and $10,190.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00247428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00091616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.01484166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00230185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000716 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

