Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $422.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.00. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.07.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $42,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

